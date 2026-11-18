MAHARASHTRA FOREST Minister Ganesh Naik Tuesday called a meeting of Adani Group executives, a day after the state Forest Department ordered work to stop immediately at Adani Green Energy Limited’s 1,500 megawatt Tarali Pump Storage Project (PSP) in Satara district’s Patan taluka, saying the project started without approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

“The meeting was called by the minister to understand the issue and whether any mistakes have been committed,” said a state government official who did not wish to be named. He said the minister asked the company to fulfil all its obligations as per the rules and regulations for each project.

“The minister directed that if there are two different projects, then the obligation of depositing a certain amount based on project cost of each should be fulfilled without fail,” the official told The Indian Express. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Forest Department besides a six-seven member team from Adani Green Energy which is involved with the project.

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A mail sent to the Adani Group seeking a reply to queries about the meeting did not elicit a response.

According to sources who attended the meeting, the company submitted that the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,675 crore. This represents the complete project cost including all civil works, electromechanical works, infrastructure facilities and associated project development activities.

Project site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy’s Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde) Project site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy’s Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde)

The figure of Rs 56.75 crore mentioned represents the cost exclusively towards the “survey, investigation, geological exploration, engineering studies and detailed design, detailed surveys, field investigations, testing, and other preliminary activities being undertaken for project planning and feasibility assessment”.

Express Impact | Adani project stopped after Rs 227 cr wildlife fee cut to 2.27 cr

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The company said the figures of Rs 56.75 crore and Rs 5,675 crore pertain to two separate proposals with different scope and objectives.

Naik’s meeting comes three days after the forest department ordered Adani Green Energy to stop all work at the Tarali PSP site, saying the project started without mandatory prior permissions from the NBWL. The order was issued on November 13, the day The Indian Express reported that the company had sought to sharply revise the cost of its hydropower project to Rs 56.75 crore from Rs 5,675 crore.

Responding to questions on the November 13 order, Adani Green Energy said in a statement no component of the project falls within any notified Protected Area and no forest land is involved in the project. It also said the company had secured Environmental Clearance (February 11, 2025) and Consent to Establish (April 7, 2025), after which construction began. It said wildlife clearance proceedings had been initiated, with the proposal now pending consideration before the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

Project site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy’s Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde) Project site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy’s Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde)

The Indian Express had on November 13 reported that the project cost had been reduced to one-hundredth, and this matters because it also proportionally reduces the money the company has to deposit towards wildlife sanctuary conservation and protection to just Rs 2.27 crore as against Rs 227 crore.

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A notarised affidavit submitted by Adani Green Energy to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Maharashtra, said: “While submitting the part IV the cost of the project is considered based on analogous estimation, we considered as INR 56.75 crore, request you to please consider the same as project cost.”

Agreeing to it, on October 12, 2026, PCCF M Srinivasa Reddy told Adani Green Energy that revised project cost of Rs 56.75 crore has been accepted, and asked the company to immediately deposit 1% (Rs 56.75 lakh) and pay the remaining 3% (Rs 1.7075 crore) upon NBWL’s approval.

When contacted, Sanjay Khandare, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, said, “The PCCF has been asked to withdraw the letter and issue another communication to the company. All norms will be followed.”

Meanwhile, Shambhuraj Desai, the Guardian Minister of Satara district and Maharashtra’s Minister for Mining and Tourism, has directed the District Collector to hold a review meeting on Friday to address villagers’ complaints about the impact of the Adani project on water resources.

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As per a letter written by the minister’s Officer on Special Duty Bharat Khedkar on Monday, the meeting should review complaints from villagers of Dafarwadi, Kenjalwadi, and Kalambe, in Satara’s Patan taluka, in connection with the Adani Green Energy project “regarding its impact on drinking water/other water sources, water level, and lake construction”.