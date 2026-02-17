Solapur jail constable held for helping accused in Satara drug bust case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai Police crime branch Tuesday arrested a constable in Solapur jail in connection with a drug racket busted by them in Satara in December.
The accused constable, Balu Chavan, allegedly gave his mobile phone to an inmate in the prison, Faiyaz Shaikh, who is alleged to have been part of the syndicate running the racket.
An official said that after making initial arrests in the case in December, they found that Faiyaz Shaikh lodged in Solapur prison was in touch with the other seven arrested accused.
“On probing how Shaikh communicated with others from the prison, we found that Chavan volunteered his phone in exchange for money,” an officer said.
Based on technical evidence, the police added his name as an accused and placed him under arrest on Monday. Chavan was produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody.
An official said that the crime branch had busted an illegal drug factory in Satara and seized 7.5 kgs of mephedrone worth Rs 115 crore. In all, seven persons were arrested in the case then.
