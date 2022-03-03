Maharashtra: Satara additional SP suspended

The state Home department on Wednesday suspended an additional superintendent-rank officer, Dhiraj Shankarao Patil, while announcing a probe against his alleged acts of moral turpitude and deviation from conduct.

Patil worked as executive director (Security) in the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited and was also the additional SP of Satara.

The suspension orders stated that complaints have been received against Patil by the Anti Corruption Bureau and the state Lokayukta for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It added that he was accused of violating Motor Vehicles Act and Maharashtra Civil Services Rules.