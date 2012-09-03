Sari Sans the Fuss

Amid a melange of bright and blingy designer wear,Delhi-based designer Aneeth Aroras crinkled,layered,easy and boho-chic outfits stand out. Her label,Pero,which was set up in 2009,is known for an edgy take on western wear. Now,three years later,Arora is taking the Indian road as she comes up with a line of saris and kurtas.

A number of clients who only wear Indian silhouttes expressed the desire to wear my textiles,and thats when I decided to work on this, says the designer. Also put under Pero,the range will be launched in Delhi this month. Staying true to her philosophy of fuss free comfortable fashion,Aroras sari range follows the same route.  A lot of people think twice before wearing a sari but this range is hassle free and not dressy. You dont have to worry about heels because this boho sari is for the laidback sari-wearer, explains Arora.

For the collection,the fashion geek studied a number of vintage black-and-white family portraits and old photographs of women in saris. Its in the old and the nostalgic where she found her inspiration  Parsi or Gujarati women dressed in saris with thick borders,their way of styling and wearing the pallu,sans skimpy blouses and sequins. I have done ikats,Parsi gara embroidery,bandhini and jamdanis. I want people to mix and match and experiment with the look, says Arora.

The range of saris and kurtas has been made with fabrics such as 100 per cent silk,cotton and cotton silk,with a varied colour palette that comprises black-and-white,indigo,red-and-white and an all-colour collection too. The price bracket is Rs 20,000-60,000.

