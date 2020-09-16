Maharashtra: Sarang Wadhawan arrested for irregularities in Goregaon project

An official said the case is based on a complaint filed by the MHADA against Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, in which Wadhawan is one of the directors. (Representational)

Sarang Wadhawan, the promoter of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), was arrested on Monday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in connection with alleged irregularities in a redevelopment project in Goregaon.

The 43 year old was produced before a local court that remanded him to EOW custody till September 19.

Wadhawan and his father Rakesh Wadhawan were lodged in Arthur Road jail following their arrest in the over Rs 6,000-crore PMC Bank scam, when his custody was taken by EOW.

An official said the case is based on a complaint filed by the MHADA against Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, in which Wadhawan is one of the directors. The case pertained to the redevelopment of Patra chawl in Goregaon, the contract for which was given to Guruashish Constructions by MHADA. The chawl was spread over 47 acre and 672 tenants had to be rehabilitated. Later, however, MHADA received complaints that Guruashish Constructions had sold land parcels to other developers, which was denied by the former. “One of the allegations is that Guruashish Constructions sold various parcels to third parties without consent from MHADA,” the official said. Following this, an executive engineer from MHADA approached the EOW, leading to the registration of an FIR against Guruashish Constructions in March 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.