Sapkal apologises over Shivaji–Tipu remark row, says words were ‘distorted’

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday issued a public clarification and apology after an FIR was registered against him over a remark allegedly comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.
In a statement posted on X, Sapkal said his original 70 second comment about displaying portraits of historical figures together in government offices had been “deliberately taken out of context and distorted”.
“Through misleading campaigns on social media, words I never said were attributed to me, creating the false impression that I had compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with someone else,” Sapkal said.
He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters had spread misinformation in a planned manner. “Based on this propaganda, attempts were made to incite religious tensions and trigger riots in the state, which we witnessed in Pune,” he said.
Sapkal reiterated that there was “no question of comparing” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with anyone. “The valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unparalleled. He is my ideal, my source of inspiration, and my pride,” he said.
Clarifying his earlier statement, Sapkal said he had only stated that Tipu Sultan drew inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj and fought against the British. “I had said that Tipu Sultan drew inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and fought against the British. I also mentioned that Tipu Sultan’s contribution has been acknowledged, including through the presence of his image in the Constitution of India,” he said.
He added that historical references should not become a cause for social tension and that differences over history must be discussed calmly. “Polarisation on the basis of caste, religion, or sect must not be tolerated,” he said.
Sapkal also apologised to those who felt hurt. “Due to their dirty and mischievous propaganda, the sentiments of some Shiv devotees were hurt, and I sincerely regret that. I apologise to Shiv devotees for the misuse of my words. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings,” he said.
The controversy began after Sapkal spoke to reporters about a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the deputy mayor of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate filed a complaint alleging that Sapkal had compared Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hurting religious sentiments.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier termed Sapkal’s remarks “highly condemnable” and sought an apology from the Congress leader.
With Shiv Jayanti approaching, Sapkal appealed for calm. “Let us follow the path of self-rule, tolerance, and public welfare shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and build Maharashtra through mutual respect, unity, and harmony,” he said.
