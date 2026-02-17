Sapkal apologises over Shivaji–Tipu remark row, says words were ‘distorted’

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters had spread misinformation in a planned manner.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday issued a public clarification and apology after an FIR was registered against him over a remark allegedly comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

In a statement posted on X, Sapkal said his original 70 second comment about displaying portraits of historical figures together in government offices had been “deliberately taken out of context and distorted”.

“Through misleading campaigns on social media, words I never said were attributed to me, creating the false impression that I had compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with someone else,” Sapkal said.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters had spread misinformation in a planned manner. “Based on this propaganda, attempts were made to incite religious tensions and trigger riots in the state, which we witnessed in Pune,” he said.