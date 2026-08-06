After Saoji mutton row, Maharashtra food safety chief recalls first experience with it: ‘Took one bite and left it’

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe has clarified his remarks on Saoji mutton. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Days after his remarks about Nagpur’s iconic Saoji mutton sparked criticism from members of the Saoji community, Maharashtra food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe clarified on Wednesday that he was merely speaking about his inability to consume a spicy dish.

Explaining the context behind his comment on Saoji mutton, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recalled his first experience with Saoji mutton back in 2008-09 and shared, “A friend brought Saoji mutton for me. I saw it and immediately realised that I could not eat it. My friend said it looks red but is not that fiery.”

“I took one bite and left it. I found it spicy and oily,” Tukaram Mundhe said during the press conference.