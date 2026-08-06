After Saoji mutton jibe, Maharashtra food safety chief warned by government

The Maharashtra food safety chief, Tukaram Mundhe, on Thursday received his first warning from the Maharashtra government amid his ruthless crackdown against the state food industry, and days after his remarks on Vidarbha’s famous Saoji mutton sparked criticism. Revenue Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, without naming the food safety chief, asked ‘officials’ to avoid making remarks against a particular business, saying the Saoji business is the pride of Vidarbha.

Earlier this week, the food safety chief said at an event that: “If I eat this Saoji mutton, I will fall sick for a month and have to go to the hospital.”

For the past few months, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Tukaram Mundhe, has come under severe criticism, including from the Bombay High Court (HC), for its action against those violating food safety norms.

Just hours after Tukaram Mundhe clarified that he was speaking for himself when he remarked on Saoji mutton, Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned, “The Saoji business is the pride of Vidarbha. It is the basis of livelihood for thousands of families, and officials should not make any statements suggesting that the business will be shut down or that this industry will be made a scapegoat.”

Bawankule said, “Saoji is a unique and traditional method of making spices and food items. Today, when Saoji dishes are in high demand in many countries around the world, such a generalised and negative remark by an official on the entire industry is completely inappropriate.”

Bawankule also clarified that legal action can be taken against a food business outlet if officials find any adulteration or health hazard in the food, but, he said, “targeting the entire Saoji business is wrong.”

“This is not just a restaurant business, but a large home-industry of thousands of families…Therefore, officials should avoid statements that would harm this business or cause restaurants to shut down.”

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What Mundhe said after row: ‘Left it’

Clarifying his earlier remark on Saoji mutton, Mundhe said he was merely speaking about his inability to consume a spicy dish. Explaining the context behind his comment, the Maharashtra food safety chief recalled: “A friend brought Saoji mutton for me. I saw it and realised that I could not eat it. My friend said it looks red but is not.”

“I took one bite and left it. I found it spicy and oily,” he said.