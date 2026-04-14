Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar targets ‘inaccessible’ ministers, says power has ‘gone to their heads’

In a candid outburst that has drawn attention within the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, MLA Santosh Bangar on Monday openly criticised sections of the Maharashtra cabinet, accusing some ministers of being increasingly inaccessible and disconnected from party workers.

The remarks were made during a party review meeting in Hingoli, attended by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is touring Marathwada to assess the organisation’s ground strength ahead of upcoming local and civic polls. A video of Bangar’s speech, delivered in the presence of senior leaders and workers from Nanded and Hingoli, went viral shortly after.

“Power has gone into the heads of some ministers. They don’t even pick up phone calls. It is the people who vote for us, yet these individuals are ‘leading from a distance.’ Such people should be sent back to their homes,” Bangar said, drawing applause from sections of the audience.