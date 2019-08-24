Santacruz man steals Rs 1.42 lakh from employer, fakes attack on self; arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing Rs 1.42 lakh from his employer, a construction contractor in Santacruz West, and staging an attack on himself to mislead the police.

The accused, Lavkush Sharma, had contacted the police control room at 2.30 am on Friday claiming three men had entered the office of his employer, Rajkumar Dubey, while he was asleep. Sharma claimed the men had hit him on the head and fled with Rs 1.42 lakh.

Police, however, noted inconsistencies in his story and quizzed him. “The accused said the theft had taken place in the afternoon, but he informed the police more than 10 hours later. After sustained questioning, he confessed to having stolen the money… He said he banged his head on a wall and cooked up the story of being attacked,” Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station said. Police have recovered the money stolen by Sharma.