Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone: Common facility centre to come up within deadline, says Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the upcoming mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) building at Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai would serve as an example that government and Public Private Partnership projects can also adhere to time-frames and would be completed within the stipulated deadlines.

He was speaking at the virtual Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the CFC building.

Goyal highlighted that a target to complete work by May 1, 2023, has been set, which coincides with the completion of 50 years of the SEEPZ, the Maharashtra Day and the Labor Day.

The minister termed the CFC as the crown of the SEEPZ and a remarkable achievement of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Goyal observed that India was one of the first in Asia to recognise the effectiveness of export processing zone (EPZ) model, with Asia’s first EPZ set up in Kandla in 1965.