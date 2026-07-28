Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension ready, awaits inauguration

The extension will allow motorists travelling from Vakola Junction near Mumbai University to take a direct elevated route to Bharat Nagar in BKC (File Image)

Nearly a decade after work began on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension, the final phase of the east-west connector is complete and awaiting inauguration. The 1.4-km extension, comprising two flyover arms that will directly connect the Western Express Highway (WEH) with Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is ready to be opened to traffic, completing the 10.88-km SCLR corridor.

Officials said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office in mid-July seeking a date for the inauguration. While no date has been finalised, officials indicated the project could be inaugurated next week or around Independence Day, possibly alongside the reopening of Mumbai Monorail services and the inauguration of Chembur station on Metro Line 2B.