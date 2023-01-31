Sans OC, Mumbai University’s new girls’ hostel has no water connection

THE NEWLY inaugurated girls’ hostel at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus does not have water connection, in the absence of occupancy certificate (OC). Five months since it was inaugurated, around 78 living in the hostel have to depend on water through tankers.

The issue came to light after water tankers were spotted near the hostel inside Vidyanagari campus of Mumbai University in Kalina. As there is no direct water supply to this hostel, its tanks are filled by water tankers .

“This is unfortunate that the new hostel building is ready, but there is no water connection. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had inaugurated the hostel building in July 2022. Even after having a capacity to house 150 students, the hostel is occupied only by 78 residents, also because it is not equipped to provide a convenient stay,” said Pradeep Sawant, former Senate member of Mumbai University, and Yuva Sena — youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sawant said that this could be possible with other new buildings too, which were inaugurated recently.

Confirming the situation, an official from Mumbai University said, “The new girls’ hostel is awaiting an OC. The varsity has appointed an officer to pursue the matter with the civic body so that the issue is resolved on priority.”