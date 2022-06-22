Sanjeev Khanna gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Khanna, who is facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case. Khanna has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since 2015.

Justice Bharati H Dangre granted bail to Khanna, former husband of co-accused Indrani Mukherjea, Bora’s mother, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety. The court also asked Khanna to surrender his passport, not to leave India without its permission, not contact any witness or tamper with evidence.

The HC granted Khanna bail on parity, after the Supreme Court, last month, granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea. The CBI had claimed that Bora was murdered in 2012 by Khanna and Indrani, in conspiracy with her then husband Peter Mukerjea. Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by SC after she was arrested on August 25, 2015. Peter was granted bail in 2020 by the HC.