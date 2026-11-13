Stones, bottles hurled at home, Maharashtra minister questions own government

Three men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, threw stones and bottles at the residence of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat late Thursday night, prompting the minister to question his own government over the law and order situation in the state.

Questioning the response of the local police as his residence was being attacked, Shirsat alleged that he could not reach the Police Commissioner or senior officers when he sought intervention.

“If an incident like this can take place outside the residence of a guardian minister, what is the situation of ordinary citizens?” he asked.