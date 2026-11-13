Stones, bottles hurled at home, Maharashtra minister questions own government

Three men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, threw stones and bottles at the residence of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat late Thursday night, prompting the minister to question his own government over the law and order situation in the state.
Questioning the response of the local police as his residence was being attacked, Shirsat alleged that he could not reach the Police Commissioner or senior officers when he sought intervention.
“If an incident like this can take place outside the residence of a guardian minister, what is the situation of ordinary citizens?” he asked.
The incident took place in the Golwadi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between 10:30 pm and 11 pm. According to the minister, the three men, who appeared intoxicated, arrived outside his bungalow and began creating a disturbance near the residence.
Shirsat, who later shared details of the incident, said CCTV footage showed the men arriving in a vehicle, falling off it and subsequently returning to the bungalow’s gate. When security personnel tried to stop them, they allegedly broke glass bottles and attempted to move towards the house.
The minister claimed that the men had threatened the security staff, boasting about their influence over several officers on special duty (OSDs) and saying that nobody would take action against them.
Shirsat also said he tried contacting the Police Commissioner but found his phone switched off. He also questioned the absence of DCPs and ACPs at a time when an incident was unfolding outside his residence.
The minister said he would raise the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seek action against the Police Commissioner. He later managed to speak with the Maharashtra Director General of Police, who assured him that appropriate action would be taken against the men.
The minister also referred to a series of criminal incidents in the city, including murders in broad daylight, and questioned whether the local police leadership was taking the law and order situation seriously.
Police have arrested all three suspects in connection with the incident. The investigation is underway.