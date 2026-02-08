Sanjay Shankar Ghadi: From Shinde critic to Deputy Mayor for Sena
When the party was still the undivided Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray, Ghadi had opposed Shinde’s rebellion. He led a protest outside the public relations office of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, one of Shinde’s supporters.
Sanjay Ghadi’s elevation as Mumbai Deputy Mayor marks a political turnaround — from protesting against Eknath Shinde during the 2022 Shiv Sena split to holding a key post in the Shinde-led Sena three years later.
When the party was still the undivided Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray, Ghadi had opposed Shinde’s rebellion. He led a protest outside the public relations office of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, one of Shinde’s supporters. During the agitation, his wife Sanjana Ghadi was seen hitting with shoes a banner featuring Shinde and Surve. After the split, she became a spokesperson of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) and regularly criticised the Shinde faction both publicly and on television. In April 2025, both Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi quit the UBT and joined the Shinde-led Sena, drawing sharp criticism.
Born and raised in Mumbai, the 57-year-old is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from Siddharth College, Fort. He studied in a BMC school till Class 7 and completed his SSC from Chhabildas High School in Dadar. In his election affidavit, he has declared his occupation as trading and transport.
Ghadi entered politics in 1988–89 via the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of the undivided Sena. In 1990–91, he became president of the Mumbai University Students’ Council and later served as a Senate member. In his early years, he was considered close to Raj Thackeray.
When Raj Thackeray formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in 2007, Ghadi joined him, served as state general secretary and contested elections on an MNS ticket. He later returned to the Sena and rose to the rank of Deputy Leader. In 2017, he was elected corporator and served till 2022.
Ahead of the 2026 BMC elections, Ghadi sought to contest from Ward 5, citing his local work. During Mahayuti seat-sharing, the ward became contentious. Shinde-led Sena MLA Prakash Surve pushed for a ticket for his son Raj Surve, while Ghadi was initially asked to shift to Ward 4. He refused and insisted on Ward 5. The matter escalated to Eknath Shinde, who eventually cleared Ghadi’s candidature, dropping Raj Surve’s claim.
Ghadi won the seat, defeating Sena (UBT) candidate and former corporator Sujata Patekar. In Ward 4, the Shinde Sena’s Mangesh Pangare also won. When the Mahayuti finalised the Deputy Mayor post, Ghadi emerged the consensus choice.
According to his latest affidavit, Ghadi has assets worth Rs 12.84 crore, liabilities of Rs 1.81 crore and an annual income of Rs 43.36 lakh. In 2017, his declared assets were Rs 3.10 crore. He has no pending criminal cases. From student politics to the MNS, from opposing the 2022 split to joining the Shinde Sena, Ghadi’s journey reflects the shifting alignments of Mumbai’s civic politics.
