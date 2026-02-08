Sanjay Shankar Ghadi: From Shinde critic to Deputy Mayor for Sena

Sanjay Ghadi’s elevation as Mumbai Deputy Mayor marks a political turnaround — from protesting against Eknath Shinde during the 2022 Shiv Sena split to holding a key post in the Shinde-led Sena three years later.

When the party was still the undivided Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray, Ghadi had opposed Shinde’s rebellion. He led a protest outside the public relations office of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, one of Shinde’s supporters. During the agitation, his wife Sanjana Ghadi was seen hitting with shoes a banner featuring Shinde and Surve. After the split, she became a spokesperson of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) and regularly criticised the Shinde faction both publicly and on television. In April 2025, both Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi quit the UBT and joined the Shinde-led Sena, drawing sharp criticism.