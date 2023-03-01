Sanjay Raut’s ‘chor mandal’ comment against Vidhan Bhawan and its members: Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Wednesday handed on platter an issue to estranged alliance partner BJP to raise the political heat amid the ongoing Budget session in Vidhan Bhawan.

Raut, during a media interaction, used the term “chor mandal” to describe the vidhimandal (state legislature). Translated, the term “chor mandal” means the state legislature is a conglomeration of thieves — a remark which has terribly upset the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose penchant for legislative work is no secret, took the centre stage to voice his concern beyond party and politics. He stood his ground in the House of the Elders reminding every member to reflect on the glorious past which the Vidhan Bhawan gifted to the state of Maharashtra. When Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960, its first chief minister Y B Chavan was also a member of the state legislature Assembly. Later, he became the union defence minister of India. There is a long list of veterans who have represented the state legislative Assembly and council for over six decades.

Fadnavis said, “The uncharitable remark by Raut is not against any one party. It is an attack against the institution and its members. We cannot compromise the pride and dignity of Vidhan Bhawan. Any attempt to overlook such adverse comments would embolden hundreds of Rauts to rise inhibited and tarnish the image of the state legislature.”

Therefore, appropriate action against Raut is necessary, he said. A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader requesting anonymity said, “Raut’s remark was directed against the Eknath Shinde faction which revolted against Uddhav Thackeray. The manner in which they acquired our office in Vidhan Bhawan and removed the photos of Uddhav Thackeray may have invited such adverse comments. Yet, Raut, who himself is a member of the Rajya Sabha, should have been mindful.”

Insiders in the BJP said, “There is no question of showing any mercy towards Raut. He has a habit of slamming anybody and everybody — from the PM to the state CM. When he has commented on the state legislature, it is no longer an attack on any one party.”

Fadnavis added, “When Raut called the entire state legislature a ‘chor mandal’, it includes everybody representing the Assembly and council. Even Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is a member of the state legislative council. Is Raut trying to say even Thackeray is a part of the ‘chor mandal’?”

The political strategists in the BJP, who were quick to cash in on the incident, said, “We have for very long overlooked Raut’s below the belt attack against our leaders. But why spare him on such an important topic? The BJP will encash the sentiments expressed across party lines.”

“Raut should have at least remembered that it was this Vidhan Bhawan which was represented by veterans like S M Joshi, N D Patil, Yashwantrao Chavan, Vasantrao Naik et al,” said a BJP insider. He added, “If not anything, Raut should have recalled that even NCP president Sharad Pawar as the chief minister had worked in this Vidhan Bhawan.”