Sanjay Raut hits out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mumbai visit, calls road show ‘political business’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s road show in Mumbai, calling his visit “political business.

“If he wants to meet industrialists and invite them to Uttar Pradesh for setting up projects, he is welcome. But what is the need for him to hold a roadshow in Mumbai if he is looking to attract investments? It is nothing but politics and this must stop,” Raut said.

Citing the example of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attending the World Economic Forum meet in Davos later this month, Raut said, “Do you expect them to carry out a road show on the streets of Davos?”

The Sena spokesperson also said that though Adityanath is held a meeting with some Bollywood actors on Wednesday, it will be “naive” if he feels the film industry will shift from Mumbai.

“It was Dadasaheb Phalke who introduced the film industry and passed it on to the country. It belongs to everybody. If he wants to make a film city in UP, then he should. But, no one can take away the film industry from Mumbai,” Raut said.

Ona two-day visit to Mumbai since Wednesday, Adityanath met industry leaders, actors and diaspora from UP on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will flag off a road show to attract investments to his state. His visit comes ahead of the three-day global investors meet to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10.