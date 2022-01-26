Sanjay Raut to BJP: Sena first party to fight, win polls on Hindutva plank

HITTING BACK at the BJP for accusing it of paying lip service to the Hindutva ideology, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the Sena was the first party in the country to contest an election on the Hindutva plank.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said a by-election for the Vile Parle assembly seat was the first one to be contested on the issue of Hindutva and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had led the campaign. Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Prabhu had won the by-election of the Vile Parle Assembly held in 1987-88.

“We won this by-election despite the BJP and Congress being in our opposition…Everyone was shocked…It gave confidence that Hindutva will grow in the country and elections can be won on it,” said Raut. He added that subsequently, senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Pramod Mahajan approached Balasaheb and asked him to contest the elections together. “Balasaheb agreed as he was large-hearted and also to avoid the division of Hindutva votes,” he added.

“BJP neo-Hindutvawadi leaders are unaware of this as they have torn some pages of history. But we will keep giving them information from time to time whenever they want,” he said.

Sena and BJP have been engaged in a war of words since Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of using Hindutva for power and rued that his party wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP. In response, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Monday that Sena’s Hindutva was only on paper.