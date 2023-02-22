scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Day after Sanjay Raut claims threat to life, Fadnavis says will ascertain facts

Sanjay Raut has alleged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to kill him.

Raut is touring Nashik currently and has been provided additional police security. The hotel where he is staying is guarded by additional policemen. A police escort has also been provided. (File)
A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged his life was under threat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said he would ascertain the facts to see whether the claims were real of to create a sensation.

Raut is currently touring Nashik and has been provided additional police security. The hotel where he is staying is being guarded by additional police personnel. A police escort has also been provided.

Raut Tuesday wrote three separate letters to Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the Thane police commissioner with regard to a threat to his life. He claimed the contract to kill him had been given to a goon named Raja Thakur, and that he has been constantly receiving threats from ruling party MLAs and their goons after his security was removed by the state government immediately after the change of guard.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Raut further said there has been an increase in attacks on elected representatives in the state.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:29 IST
