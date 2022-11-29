scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Sanjay Raut summoned by Belgaum court on December 1 for 2018 ‘provocative speech’

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to arrest me after I reach Belgaon. I received information about this two days ago.”

He said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for the border issue but asked the Maharashtra government to take note of it. (File)

SHIV SENA MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by a court at Belgaum in Karnataka on December 1 for allegedly making a provocative speech in the city on March 30, 2018.

He added that he doesn’t understand what was offensive about the content of the speech he had made in 2018. He further said that if the Karnataka government flouts law and he goes to jail, repercussions would be felt in Maharashtra.

“What was provocative in my speech? I don’t understand. But I have been asked to appear in court. This means, I know, when I go to court, I will be attacked. I have heard that there is a conspiracy to arrest me and put me in Belgaum jail when I reach there,” he alleged.

He said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for the border issue but asked the Maharashtra government to take note of it.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

Raut further told the media, “Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai has made a statement four days ago about snatching Solapur and Sangli from Maharashtra and including it in Karnataka. He started the subject. But we are fighting for the self-respect of Maharashtra. So, I see a conspiracy brewing to involve us in legal matters… attack us in Belgaum by calling us there.” “Maharashtra government should take notice of this. Shiv Sena has given 69 martyrs for the border issue. I am ready to be the 70th martyr. Balasaheb (Thackrey) has also served three months in jail for the border issue,” he added.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:24:50 am
