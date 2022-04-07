Sanjay Raut: Somaiya siphoned Rs 57 cr collected to save INS Vikrant

SHIV SENA MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that BJP’s Kirit Somaiya had siphoned Rs 57 crore collected from people as donations to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Raut demanded that Somaiya be charged with sedition as he had “committed a scam in the name of saving INS Vikrant”.

Somaiya dismissed the allegations and said if Raut had any evidence, he should hand it over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut’s allegation against Somaiya comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached some properties linked to his wife Varsha Raut. “While Kirit Somaiya was walking around wearing a T-shirt to save Vikrant, crores of people paid him money for the purpose. Besides, he collected crores from various companies in the name of saving INS Vikrant. Traitor Kirit Somaiya collected Rs 57 crore,” alleged Raut while speaking to media persons.

INS Vikrant, which was part of the Indian Navy’s glorious history and played an important role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was decommissioned and sent to the scrap yard in 2014.

Raut further said that the money collected from people was to be given to the then Governor, but was never handed over. “I have a letter from the Governor’s office. An RTI activist had asked whether the money collected for ‘Saving Vikrant’… has been deposited with the Governor. The Governor’s office replied that no such money had been deposited. This is a betrayal of national security and is treason,” alleged Raut.

“Kirit Somaiya has used the money in elections and in his son’s company. Since he is a chartered accountant, he knows how to digest such money,” alleged Raut.

The Sena leader further said that Maharashtra government’s investigative agencies must find out who received the money collected in the name of national security. “But if central agencies such as ED, CBI and Income Tax department are independent and impartial, then they must conduct an investigation into it. If they don’t find anything, I will help them,” Raut added.

Somaiya, however, said, “He has made numerous allegations but hasn’t been able to provide any documents. Instead of waving papers in a press conference, he should provide documents to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.”