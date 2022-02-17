Sanjay Raut: Somaiya, aide bought Juhu land by threatening ED action

Raut’s allegations came a day after he alleged that a Rs 25,000-crore scam took place in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) under the previous BJP government.

Continuing his attack against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that Somaiya and his “builder-friend” bought prime land in Juhu, worth an estimated Rs 100 crore, at less than the market value by threatening the owner of ED action. Without naming anyone, Raut also claimed that the “father-son duo” would soon go to jail.

Accusing Somaiya of having allegedly collected money from builders and traders in Mumbai, Raut said: “Kirit Somaiya and his builder-friend Amit Desai threatened the original owner of a plot worth more than Rs 100 crore in Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme. It was then bought on Desai’s name at very cheap rate by threatening ED action.”Of the amount allegedly collected, Rs 15 crore was given to an ED officer, Raut told the media. “Somaiya should declare the name of the officer, or I will declare it,” he told the media.

Somaiya has denied the allegations and said that he is ready to face any investigation.

Raut’s allegations came a day after he alleged that a Rs 25,000-crore scam took place in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) under the previous BJP government. He had also alleged that certain people are involved in extortion from top Mumbai builders at the behest of ED, among others.

On Wednesday, Raut also alleged that these people threatened others to send them to jail. “Now you will go to jail — the father-son duo will certainly go to jail,” he said.