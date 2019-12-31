Sanjay Raut skips swearing-in ceremony, several Sena ministers in Fadnavis govt dropped

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut

Not everyone seemed happy with the cabinet expansion. Those who missed out on a berth in the Thackeray government were sore about the lost chance.

There was some turmoil in all the three parties. According to sources in the Shiv Sena, former minister Tanaji Sawant, a sitting MLA from Marathwada’s Paranda, and Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut, MLA from Mumbai’s Bhandup, were expecting a berth, and are believed to be upset at not being included. Sanjay Raut, who played a key role in government formation, skipped the swearing-in ceremony.

Besides Sawant, Shiv Sena’s Ramdas Kadam, Diwakar Raote, Ravindra Waikar and Deepak Kesarkar, who were a part of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, missed out this time. Sunil Raut, when contacted, however, denied that he was unhappy. “The news of my unhappiness and resignation as MLA is completely false. I am a true Shiv Sainik. There is no question of me being unhappy,” said Raut.

Barring three ministers including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, all Shiv Sena ministers are elected representatives. In the previous regime, the Shiv Sena had preferred to nominate more legislative council members for ministerial berths, which had upset a section of MLAs.

In the Congress camp too, some leaders voiced their unhappiness publicly. Maharashtra Congress vice president and former minorities development minister Arif (Naseem) Khan even accused the “state party leadership of misleading the high command”. While the Congress has inducted Malad MLA Aslam Shaikh as the party’s minority face in the government, Khan said that the party could have given higher representation to the minority community. “The NCP has nominated two minority faces, the Shiv Sena one, while the Congress, which enjoys the maximum support of the minorities, has just nominated one.” Another Muslim MLA Amin Patel echoed Khan. “The community has stood like a solid rock behind the party during trying times. It should have got higher representation,” said Patel.

Sources said Khan and Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte, who also missed out, skipped the oath-taking ceremony and later called on All India Congress Committee’s (Maharashtra in-charge) Mallikarjun Kharge to air their grievance. Sources said Amin Patel, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil and supporters of former CM Prithviraj Chavan among others are also believed to be dismayed. “I feel the Congress has chosen a weak team. It should have fielded more experienced faces, loyalists,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has invited all Congress ministers for a discussion in Delhi on Tuesday morning. Even some of the smaller allies of the Congress and NCP — including Raju Shetti’s Swabhimaani Paksha, Jogendra Kawade’s Peoples’ Republican Party and Jayant Patil’s Peasants and Workers Party — are miffed at not being consulted for the expansion exercise.

