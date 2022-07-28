scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sanjay Raut skips ED summons again in money laundering probe

The Rajya Sabha MP is in New Delhi attending the Parliament session.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 12:24:03 am
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. (File)

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut did not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is in New Delhi attending the Parliament session.

On July 20, the central agency had summoned Raut for questioning in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in Mumbai’s suburbs. He had skipped summons then as well citing Parliament session.

Raut’s lawyer had then visited the ED office at Ballard Estate and sought exemption till August 7. However, their appeal was rejected and subsequently, ED issued a fresh summon, asking Raut to appear before it on July 27.

The ED has initiated an investigation under PMLA 2002, based on the FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in 2018 against GACPL, HDIL promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan and Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others on a complaint filed by MHADA’s executive engineer.

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, who is a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of the Sena MP. In April, the agency had attached properties worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut, Pravin Raut and Swapna Patkar – wife of the MP’s close associate Sujit Patkar.

More from Mumbai

Earlier this month, Raut was quizzed for around 10 hours by the agency. He had said that he is not linked to any of the companies on the ED’s scanner.

