scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Sanjay Raut skips ED appearance, summoned again on July 27

Sources in the agency said Raut's lawyer went to the ED office at Ballard Estate in the afternoon on Wednesday and sought an exemption till August 7 citing Parliament session.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 12:01:34 am
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI, file)

Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday, has been summoned again for questioning on July 27. The federal agency summoned him in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Sources in the agency said Raut’s lawyer went to the ED office at Ballard Estate in the afternoon on Wednesday and sought an exemption till August 7 citing Parliament session. But his appeal was rejected and ED issued a fresh summons to him asking.

The agency on Tuesday had questioned Raut’s close associate Sujit Patkar and his wife Swapna in connection with the money laundering case. Sujit was questioned from 11 am to 9 pm while Swapna was in the ED office from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The ED initiated investigation under provisions of PMLA 2002, based on the FIR registered by the EOW of the Mumbai Police in 2018 against GACPL, HDIL promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan and Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others on a complaint filed by MHADA’s Executive Engineer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, who is a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of the Sena leader. In April, the agency attached properties worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, Pravin Raut and Swapna Patkar.

More from Mumbai

Earlier this month, Raut was questioned for 10 hours by the agency. Raut had said he is not linked to any of the companies on the ED’s scanner and that he will cooperate with the investigation.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement