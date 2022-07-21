Sanjay Raut skips ED appearance, summoned again on July 27

July 21, 2022 12:01:34 am
Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday, has been summoned again for questioning on July 27. The federal agency summoned him in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai’s suburbs.
Sources in the agency said Raut’s lawyer went to the ED office at Ballard Estate in the afternoon on Wednesday and sought an exemption till August 7 citing Parliament session. But his appeal was rejected and ED issued a fresh summons to him asking.
The agency on Tuesday had questioned Raut’s close associate Sujit Patkar and his wife Swapna in connection with the money laundering case. Sujit was questioned from 11 am to 9 pm while Swapna was in the ED office from 2 pm to 6 pm.
The ED initiated investigation under provisions of PMLA 2002, based on the FIR registered by the EOW of the Mumbai Police in 2018 against GACPL, HDIL promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan and Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others on a complaint filed by MHADA’s Executive Engineer.
In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, who is a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of the Sena leader. In April, the agency attached properties worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut, Pravin Raut and Swapna Patkar.
Earlier this month, Raut was questioned for 10 hours by the agency. Raut had said he is not linked to any of the companies on the ED’s scanner and that he will cooperate with the investigation.
