‘Gaddari’: Sanjay Raut slams Y+ security for 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the Maharashtra government after it moved to provide Y+ security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, questioning why the ruling alliance was extending protection to leaders of a party it had publicly claimed did not have the strength to create unrest in the state.
“If Shiv Sena (UBT) has no strength, then remove their security and see what happens,” Raut said, amid developments that suggest the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is set to lose six MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Stepping up his attack on minister Girish Mahajan, Raut said BJP leaders survived politically only because of central agencies and government machinery. “Remove ED, CBI, and police. First, we will thrash Girish Mahajan. All these BJP leaders will run away immediately,” he said.
The sharp exchange came a day after Raut had warned that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers would not remain silent over attempts to target party MPs and said there would be “rada (ruckus)” in Maharashtra as workers would teach lessons to those trying to weaken the party.
In response, Mahajan had mocked the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying the party no longer had enough strength left “even to create rada now”.
On Thursday, Raut hit back, saying BJP leaders were publicly claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) had weakened while the government was moving to protect the party’s MPs.
According to a communication issued by the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department on June 17, the police have been directed to provide Y+ category security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, citing possible threats.
Those provided security cover include Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai North East, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi.
The communication states that district-level security committees will later review the threat perception and decide whether the security cover should continue, be upgraded or withdrawn.
Raut said what was happening was not politics but “gaddari (betrayal)”. “We had a Gadar movement (in Sena during its foundation), they have Gaddari movement,” he said, targeting the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena.
Raut claimed some MPs were being moved to Jaipur. Throwing a challenge at those considering leaving, he said they should first resign from their posts. “If they resign and get elected again, we will not call them traitors,” Raut said.
Warning the ruling side, Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) workers would now respond. “Now we will start Operation Tudva,” he said.
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