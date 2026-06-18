‘Gaddari’: Sanjay Raut slams Y+ security for 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that some 'rebel' MPs were being moved to Jaipur. He challenged them to resign from their posts first. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the Maharashtra government after it moved to provide Y+ security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, questioning why the ruling alliance was extending protection to leaders of a party it had publicly claimed did not have the strength to create unrest in the state.

“If Shiv Sena (UBT) has no strength, then remove their security and see what happens,” Raut said, amid developments that suggest the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is set to lose six MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Stepping up his attack on minister Girish Mahajan, Raut said BJP leaders survived politically only because of central agencies and government machinery. “Remove ED, CBI, and police. First, we will thrash Girish Mahajan. All these BJP leaders will run away immediately,” he said.