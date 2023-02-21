‘Maharashtra CM’s son has hired contract killers to eliminate me’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to murder him.

Raut wrote three separate letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the Thane police commissioner in this regard Tuesday.

Raut said his security was removed by the state government immediately after the change of guard and since then he has been constantly receiving threats from ruling party MLAs and their goons.

Raut claimed that the contract to kill him has been given to a goon named Raja Thakur.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Raut further said that there has been an increase in attacks on elected representatives in the state.

“Security of people’s representatives is a responsibility of the government and as home minister you are competent enough to do that. However, I would like to point out a serious matter. A notorious gangster from Thane, Raja Thakur, and his gang, have been given the contract to attack by Shrikant Shinde. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention,” Raut said in the letter.

“Immediately after the change of power in Maharashtra, my security arrangement was completely removed. I have already informed you about this. During this time, I was threatened by the MLAs of the current ruling party as well as the gangs they fed. I have also informed you about it from time to time. Just today, I have received reliable information that MP Shrikant Shinde had given a contract to Raja Thakur, a gangster from Thane to attack me. He is preparing to attack me soon,” Raut said in his letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

In the letter to Thane police commissioner Jaijeet Singh, Raut said: “I have been in public life for the past 40 years. Doing journalism as well as being active in politics. I have often received death threats and attempts to do so. I would like to bring to your notice today that the information that a plot to attack me has been hatched in Thane is very reliable. MP Shrikant Shinde has given a contract to Raja Thakur and his gang from Thane to attack me.”