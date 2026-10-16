Sanjay Raut’s ‘save democracy’ reminder to Supreme Court comes with ‘apology’ on the side

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A day after the Supreme Court asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to explain his remarks on Chief Justice Surya Kant, the Shiv Sena MP said that he was ready to apologise but emphasised that the “responsibility to save democracy” rests with the top court.
Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said he had been seeking justice for four years over the Shiv Sena’s party symbol and the anger may have led him to use an inappropriate word. He said that he was ready to apologise “10 times” for it.
“If a wrong word has come out of my mouth, I will tell the Supreme Court that I apologise 10 times. But the responsibility to save democracy in this country is yours,” Sanjay Raut said.
His remarks come a day after the Supreme Court asked him to explain his conduct over comments critical of CJI Surya Kant.
On Friday, the Supreme Court also issued notices to Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle on a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks against the CJI.
‘Supreme Court last ray of hope’
Sanjay Raut further said that the Supreme Court was the “last ray of hope” for those seeking justice and said he would continue to approach it.
He also said he had never intended to commit contempt of court and that his remarks reflected public anger over alleged electoral irregularities, political defections, and the functioning of constitutional institutions.
His comments followed the controversy after the Chief Justice refused to meet a delegation of Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to submit a memorandum on alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
Sanjay Raut had criticised the CJI on social media and made remarks about judges’ alleged interactions with political leaders. The Supreme Court Bar Association subsequently sought consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Raut and Wagle.
On Thursday, a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to provisionally entertain Sanjay Raut’s plea, subject to him explaining his conduct.
Raut said he expected the judiciary to act against alleged wrongdoing and insisted that his respect for the Supreme Court remained intact.