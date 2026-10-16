Sanjay Raut’s ‘save democracy’ reminder to Supreme Court comes with ‘apology’ on the side

A day after the Supreme Court asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to explain his remarks on Chief Justice Surya Kant, the Shiv Sena MP said that he was ready to apologise but emphasised that the “responsibility to save democracy” rests with the top court.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said he had been seeking justice for four years over the Shiv Sena’s party symbol and the anger may have led him to use an inappropriate word. He said that he was ready to apologise “10 times” for it.

“If a wrong word has come out of my mouth, I will tell the Supreme Court that I apologise 10 times. But the responsibility to save democracy in this country is yours,” Sanjay Raut said.