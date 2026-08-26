Raut’s ‘auto-driver’ reminder to Shinde draws Sarnaik’s retort: ‘They can become CM’

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s reference to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s past as an auto-rickshaw driver while expressing concerns over the government’s decision to allow app-based bike taxi services, saying the government did not need anyone’s certificate to prove that it cared about auto drivers.
“An auto driver can become a chief minister, an auto driver can become transport minister. So the sensitivity needed while taking decisions in the interest of auto drivers is certainly there,” he said.
Sarnaik also hit back at Sanjay Raut over his claims on ‘financial links between ministers and Rapido’, and asked him to produce documents and evidence for his allegations.
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Sarnaik was responding to Sanjay Raut’s August 23 letter in which Sanjay Raut had raised concerns on the impact of bike taxis on the earnings of Marathi auto-rickshaw drivers. Raut had also alleged that some ministers had business and financial links with the cab-hailing service.
Sarnaik said the concerns of auto drivers could be discussed, but the government could not stop new forms of transport. “Rapido or any other company — nobody is bigger than the government. No company will be given a position above the rules,” he said.
“Today a passenger books a taxi through a mobile phone. Tomorrow he may book a bike taxi. But at the same time, protecting the employment of traditional rickshaw drivers, giving them social security and strengthening their business is also the government’s responsibility. We have to run both these wheels at the same time,” he said.
On Raut’s allegations, Sarnaik said the charges were serious, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader should back them with evidence.
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“You have said that some ministers have financial and business relations with Rapido and that the company has sponsored some programmes. These are serious allegations. You should present documents, evidence and facts,” he said.
He said decisions in the Transport Department were taken according to the law, rules and the interests of passengers.
Taking a dig at Sanjay Raut, Sarnaik said, “While discussing the issues of rickshaw drivers, let us reduce the political ‘horn’ a little and use the ‘meter’ of facts a little more.”
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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