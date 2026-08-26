Raut’s ‘auto-driver’ reminder to Shinde draws Sarnaik’s retort: ‘They can become CM’

Sarnaik said the concerns of auto drivers could be discussed, but the government could not stop new forms of transport (File photo)

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s reference to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s past as an auto-rickshaw driver while expressing concerns over the government’s decision to allow app-based bike taxi services, saying the government did not need anyone’s certificate to prove that it cared about auto drivers.

“An auto driver can become a chief minister, an auto driver can become transport minister. So the sensitivity needed while taking decisions in the interest of auto drivers is certainly there,” he said.

Sarnaik also hit back at Sanjay Raut over his claims on ‘financial links between ministers and Rapido’, and asked him to produce documents and evidence for his allegations.