Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar file their nomination for Rajya polls

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the party’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers in Mumbai on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10. If elected, this would be Raut’s fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha.

The nomination papers of Raut and Pawar were submitted in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“Sanjay Pawar and I have filed our nomination papers today. We are confident of winning both the seats,” Raut told mediapersons.

He added that NCP candidate Praful Patel will file nomination on May 31, the last day of filing nomination. “Also, once the Congress decides its candidate, the nomination papers of its candidate will be filed immediately. The MVA is united and we will win four of the six seats,” said Raut.

Read | Why Sambhajiraje snubbed Shiv Sena in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections

He further said Sena would not come under any pressure as a result of the ED and the CBI probing MVA leaders. “If the BJP thinks it can win seats by putting pressure through ED and CBI, it should make attempts. Sena does not bow down due to such pressure tactics,” Raut said.

The election for the six seats is slated to be held on June 10. Going by party strength in the Legislative Assembly, five candidates – one from Sena, NCP and Congress and two from BJP – can be easily elected from Maharashtra. Sena has staked claim on the sixth seat and fielded a candidate.

The Sena’s announcement of the second candidate has ruined the chances for former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who had earlier announced that he would contest as an Independent and sought excess votes from MVA and Opposition to ensure his victory. While the Shiv Sena was keen that Sambhaji Raje should join the party, he had refused to do so stating that he does not want to be affiliated to any party.