May tie-up with Cong for Goa, Uttar Pradesh polls, says Sanjay Raut after meeting Priyanka Gandhi

THE SHIV Sena and the Congress are considering striking an alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday after meeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi.

“We are thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa,” Raut told mediapersons. The two states, where the BJP is in power, will go to the polls early next year.

Sources in the Sena said that forging an alliance with the Congress in these two states would help both the parties in giving a fight to the BJP.

“Without nationalism and Hindutva, no party can defeat the BJP at the national level. The Sena has both and can give a good fight to the BJP,” said a party functionary. The Sena had contested the UP and Goa elections in 2017 but could not win any seats.

Sources said that the final decision would be taken by the party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.