scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Sanjay Raut prima facie recipient of proceeds of crime: Court

Raut was arrested on August 1 by the ED. His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Monday.

sanjay rautShiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut prima facie appears to be the recipient of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore, a special court said in its order Monday while taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against Raut by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said perusal of the chargesheet prima facie shows that of the Rs 1,039 crore received in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment project by the developer company, Rs 1.06 crore came to Raut through his wife Varsha.

“Therefore, prima facie it appears that he is the recipient of proceeds of crime (POC) as referred above and as per various documents, statements of witnesses recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Prima facie all this indicates that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against accused No.5 Mr Sanjay Rajaram Raut under section 3 punishable under section 4 read with section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Hence, there are sufficient grounds to issue process against him,” the court said.

More from Mumbai

Raut was arrested on August 1 by the ED. His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:39:58 pm
Next Story

Digital tech in leather sector needs new impetus on skilling: Union Minister

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement