Sanjay Raut prima facie recipient of proceeds of crime: Court

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut prima facie appears to be the recipient of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore, a special court said in its order Monday while taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against Raut by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said perusal of the chargesheet prima facie shows that of the Rs 1,039 crore received in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment project by the developer company, Rs 1.06 crore came to Raut through his wife Varsha.

“Therefore, prima facie it appears that he is the recipient of proceeds of crime (POC) as referred above and as per various documents, statements of witnesses recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Prima facie all this indicates that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against accused No.5 Mr Sanjay Rajaram Raut under section 3 punishable under section 4 read with section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Hence, there are sufficient grounds to issue process against him,” the court said.

Raut was arrested on August 1 by the ED. His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Monday.