Sanjay Raut out on bail: Staying bail would amount to giving relief and taking it back, says court

Allowing a stay as sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail order of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut would amount to giving relief by one hand and forthwith taking it back by another hand, the special court’s detailed order has said.

Raut was on Wednesday granted bail by the court in connection to a money laundering case lodged by the ED, linked to a redevelopment project in Mumbai. Soon after, the central agency had moved a plea before the court seeking that it defer the execution of bail order by a few days, while allowing it to file an appeal. The ED’s plea was rejected, following which it approached Bombay High Court, which also did not grant immediate relief, leading to Raut’s release from jail on Wednesday.

The detailed order rejecting the ED’s plea was made available on Saturday.

“It has to be noted that after thorough and exhaustive discussion this court has held both accused entitled to be released on bail. If the relief is stayed… it will amount giving a relief by one hand and forthwith taking it back by another hand,” special judge M G Deshpande said referring to Sanjay Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut.

The court said that as per a previous HC order, the special court did not have the powers to defer the implementation of its own order. If added that the court had reached the conclusion that the arrest of Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut, was illegal.

The court said that bail always relates to the valuable question relating to liberty of a person and if the HC were to set aside the court’s order granting bail, the two accused are bound to return to jail without any hesitation.

The HC is yet to hear the ED’s appeal against Raut’s bail.