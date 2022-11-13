scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Sanjay Raut out on bail: Staying bail would amount to giving relief and taking it back, says court

Raut was on Wednesday granted bail by the court in connection to a money laundering case lodged by the ED, linked to a redevelopment project in Mumbai.

The HC is yet to hear the ED's appeal against Raut's bail. (File Photo)

Allowing a stay as sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail order of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut would amount to giving relief by one hand and forthwith taking it back by another hand, the special court’s detailed order has said.

Raut was on Wednesday granted bail by the court in connection to a money laundering case lodged by the ED, linked to a redevelopment project in Mumbai. Soon after, the central agency had moved a plea before the court seeking that it defer the execution of bail order by a few days, while allowing it to file an appeal. The ED’s plea was rejected, following which it approached Bombay High Court, which also did not grant immediate relief, leading to Raut’s release from jail on Wednesday.

The detailed order rejecting the ED’s plea was made available on Saturday.

“It has to be noted that after thorough and exhaustive discussion this court has held both accused entitled to be released on bail. If the relief is stayed… it will amount giving a relief by one hand and forthwith taking it back by another hand,” special judge M G Deshpande said referring to Sanjay Raut and his close aide Pravin Raut.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

The court said that as per a previous HC order, the special court did not have the powers to defer the implementation of its own order. If added that the court had reached the conclusion that the arrest of Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut, was illegal.

The court said that bail always relates to the valuable question relating to liberty of a person and if the HC were to set aside the court’s order granting bail, the two accused are bound to return to jail without any hesitation.

More from Mumbai

The HC is yet to hear the ED’s appeal against Raut’s bail.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:40:37 am
Next Story

13th MP joins Shinde group, Sena-UBT remains unfazed

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement