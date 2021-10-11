‘MVA govt fighting for rights of farmers across India’: Sanjay Raut on Maharshtra bandh

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the Maharashtra government is fighting for the rights of the farmers across the country and that the statewide bandh today is organised to protest the atrocities against them.

The three allies – Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress – in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have called for a bandh today to express solidarity with farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today’s bandh is to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where innocent farmers were killed by those enjoying political power,” Raut said, speaking to media outside his residence in Mumbai.

“The bandh call has elicited good response from people across the state. Farmers across the country are looking at Maharashtra which has always fought for their rights. The ill-treatment meted to farmers is no secret. For several months, farmers have been protesting in the outskirts of Delhi. Instead of listening to them, those in power have tried to inflict atrocities on them. Farmers were beaten and killed in Haryana which is BJP ruled state. Now, we have seen how inhumanely farmers were killed in Uttar Pradesh, which is also ruled by BJP,” Raut said.

On reports of stone-pelting in some places in the state, Raut said, “When you hold demonstrations some untoward incidents like stone-pelting on buses, etc takes place. This has been the phenomenon across the world.”

All shops barring medical stores shut in Kharghar in Raigad district. (Express photo)

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were closed after nine buses, including one hired on lease, were damaged. As the BEST buses and many of the traditional ‘black-yellow cabs’ remained off roads, there were huge crowds on suburban railway stations to commute by local trains, which were running as per schedule.

Commenting on BJPs traders association protest and some leaders threatening to foil the bandh, Raut said, ” I dare them to come out in street and declare their stand. If anybody tries to counter the band they will face the ramifications.”

“From what we noticed the bandh is a success. Maharashtra has given a loud message — atrocities against farmers will not be tolerated,” Raut added.