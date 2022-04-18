Sanjay Raut: Non-BJP CMs may meet to discuss political situation

A conference of non-BJP Chief Ministers and leaders is likely to be held in Mumbai soon to discuss the current political situation in the country, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, even as he claimed that there was a plan afoot to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra citing law and order situation in case of riots over Lord Hanuman.

He said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written to other non-BJP CMs and leaders expressing her concern over the current situation in the country and emphasising on the need to discuss it. “CM Uddhav ji Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be taking the initiative to convene a conference of all non-BJP CMs and Opposition leaders in Mumbai soon. Prominent issues, including unemployment, inflation, misuse of central investigative agencies, and communal harmony will be discussed to chalk out the way forward,” he informed mediapersons here.

Meanwhile, in his weekly column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said MNS chief Raj Thackeray was running the BJP’s agenda. “MNS chief Raj Thackeray initially raised the issues of ‘Marathi Manoos’ and Marathi pride. When the issue did not stand before the Shiv Sena, it has now turned to Hindutva and has threatened playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if their loudspeakers are not stopped. The MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, is running the BJP’s agenda. It is also a part of their preparations for the municipal elections in Mumbai and Thane. In case riots break out in the name of Lord Hanuman, there is a game plan to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra citing the law and order situation,” he wrote.

He pointed out that while there has begun politics on loudspeakers in mosques in Maharashtra, Ram Navami riots broke out elsewhere in the country. “Even Lord Ram will be restless over the developments in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone,” he said.“The idea of building an akhand hindu rashtra [united Hindu state] through non-violence with a stick in hand is good but the country is being pushed to instability and tension with violence in the name of Ram. It will lead to sowing the seeds of a new partition and while creating akhand hindustan out of religious hatred, we will have to pick up the pieces of our own country…” he wrote.