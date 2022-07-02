Money laundering case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appears before ED

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. The federal agency had summoned him for questioning in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl in the suburbs.

ED sources said Raut presented himself at 11.45am and was quizzed for around ten hours. Raut was issued a second summons after he failed to appear before the agency on Tuesday and sent his lawyer instead to seek an exemption for 14 days. However, the plea was rejected.

Before entering the ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, Raut said, “As a responsible citizen, an MP, and a Shiv Sena leader, I will cooperate with the agency. I am fearless because I have not done anything wrong in my lifetime.”

When asked whether he was summoned because of any political reason, Raut said, “I will not comment on whether it is to seek vengeance. All I know is that I am appearing before a neutral agency and I trust them.”

Raut had been asked to appear with certain documents related to the case. Accordingly, he presented the documents to the officials.

Earlier, soon after he was issued the summons on Tuesday, Raut had called it a conspiracy to stop him from fighting. He had said, “I will not be able to go to the ED office on Tuesday as there is a rally in Alibaug that was already scheduled and that I have to address . It’s a legal battle. Arrest me if you have orders from BJP to do so.”

Raut had also said that he is not linked to any of the companies on the ED’s scanner. On Friday, he stepped out of the ED office around 9.45pm after which he told mediapersons, “I have cooperated with them and I will come again if they call me in future.”

The ED initiated investigation under provisions of PMLA 2002, based on the FIR registered by the economic offences wing of the Mumbai Police in 2018 against GACPL, HDIL promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others on a complaint by MHADA’s executive engineer.

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, who is a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of the Sena leader. In April, the agency attached properties worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut, Pravin Raut, and Swapna Patkar, wife of the MP’s close associate Sujit Patkar, in the case.