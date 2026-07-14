Ladki Bahin row: Sanjay Raut threatens legal action over Rs 14,000 crore paid to ineligible beneficiaries

A day after The Indian Express reported that beneficiaries later declared ineligible under Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana may have received nearly Rs 14,000 crore before payments were stopped, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday threatened legal action against the state government, alleging large-scale misuse of public funds under the scheme.

“We are sending a legal notice to the government. If required, we will approach the High Court. Notices will be sent to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary shortly, and the process has already begun,” Raut said.

On Sunday, The Indian Express reported that more than 92 lakh beneficiaries, later declared ineligible by the state government following e-KYC and verification, had been removed from the scheme after receiving an estimated Rs 14,000 crore in benefits.