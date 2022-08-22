scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 5

ED had arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged money-laundering linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut (File)

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 5 in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged money laundering linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

Raut was in ED’s custody for eight days when he was sent to judicial custody on August 9 after ED submitted that his further custodial interrogation is not needed.

More from Mumbai

Raut was arrested on allegations of having received proceeds of crime from the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl in Kandivali from his co-accused Pravin Raut. The ED initially claimed that Rs 1.06 crore were received by Raut’s family as ‘direct beneficiaries’ and later claimed that a fresh trail of another Rs 2.25 crore was traced. Raut has denied the allegations. The ED also questioned Raut’s wife, Varsha, at its office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:28:18 am
Next Story

Police say borders, national highways heavily congested as farmers come to Delhi for protest at Jantar Mantar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement