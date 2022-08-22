Court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 5

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 5 in the Patra Chawl land scam case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged money laundering linked to a redevelopment project in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.
Raut was in ED’s custody for eight days when he was sent to judicial custody on August 9 after ED submitted that his further custodial interrogation is not needed.
Raut was arrested on allegations of having received proceeds of crime from the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl in Kandivali from his co-accused Pravin Raut. The ED initially claimed that Rs 1.06 crore were received by Raut’s family as ‘direct beneficiaries’ and later claimed that a fresh trail of another Rs 2.25 crore was traced. Raut has denied the allegations. The ED also questioned Raut’s wife, Varsha, at its office.
