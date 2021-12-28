Governor not appointed to reject rights of legislature and govt recommendations: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Maharashtra government and the Raj Bhavan over the issue of state Assembly Speaker’s election, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the governor is not appointed to reject the rights of the legislature and government’s recommendations.

In sarcastic remarks, Raut also said the Maharashtra governor seemed too studious and this could cause him “indigestion”.

If the governor is acting contradictory to his constitutional duties, then the state will have to take some political steps as well, the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

The remarks came a day after the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra conveyed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that a delay in approving the schedule for election of the Legislative Assembly Speaker will be taken as his “consent”.

A delegation of MVA ministers had met the governor on Sunday with a letter of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking approval to hold the Speaker’s election in the ongoing legislature session.

A senior minister later told PTI that the governor, in a letter to the CM on Monday morning, said the amendment in existing legislative rules to pave the way for holding the Speaker’s election through a voice vote in the Assembly and not ballot was ‘unconstitutional’.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut said, It seems that the Maharashtra governor is too studious, it could cause him indigestion. His appointment is not for rejecting the rights of the legislative House, government’s recommendations and people’s will.

The Rajya Sabha member further said he will not speak on the governor’s response to the letter sent by CM (over the election of new Speaker).

“I have already said the governor should not study so much. If someone faces indigestion, it could lead to abdominal pains. The state health department can treat such ailments, he said sarcastically.

Asked if CM Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery sometime back, would attend the session, Raut said, “Wait and watch.”

Tuesday is the last day of the state legislature’s winter session.