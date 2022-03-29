Sanjay Raut dismisses ‘diary entries mentioning Matoshri’

DAYS AFTER the Income Tax (I-T) Department, which is investigating Shiv Sena leader and former BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, reportedly found a diary allegedly mentioning some transactions worth crores, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed it, saying such diaries can’t be evidence.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also defended the Sena leader.

Raut on Monday attacked the BJP, claiming that if the central investigative agencies were fabricating false cases, then it was quite possible that they can create such false diaries. He further raked up the issue of three diaries, referring to Birla-Sahara and the Jain diaries.

The diary “linked to Jadhav” was reportedly recovered by the I-T department during its searches and of the two suspicious diary entries found by them, the first entry allegedly says “Rs 50 lakh watch to Matoshri”, while the second entry says “Rs 2 crore gift to Matoshre” for Gudi Padwa. “Can’t Matoshree mean mother? Maharashtra has a culture of donations. I heard his statement and he must have given some money as donations. We do not have a culture of writing diaries,” said Raut.

Matoshree is the name of the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra East. However, Jadhav has said that Matoshri meant his mother and he received Rs 2 crore in donations, which he had used for distribution as gifts during the Maharashtrian new year, which is Gudi Padwa.

Raut further raked up the Birla-Sahara diaries – a tranche of papers that were recovered by the I-T Department allegedly with evidence of big corporations bribing a host of leaders – including those from the Gujarat government. “We know only a few diaries such as Birla-Sahara diary and Jain in the history of the country. The entries in these diaries show how crores had been paid and to whom, including to leaders who were in Gujarat and at the Centre,” Raut alleged. He also said that the CBI, which investigated these diaries, said the BJP leaders’ names emerged in the diaries and the central agency said these diaries were not trustworthy. “Then why are you mentioning our leaders? The diaries are not proof. If Central agencies, inspired by the BJP, can create false evidence, false cases, then why can’t diaries be created,” asked Raut.

Asked about it, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “Jadhav has already clarified about it. Many people refer to their mothers as Matoshree, while some say ‘Aai’.”