Sanjay Raut continues attack on Somaiya, says he collected Rs 7500 cr in last few yrs

Continuing with his tirade against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday made new allegations against him. Raut alleged that Somaiya has collected around Rs 7500 crores in the last few years. Raut claimed that the way he used the names of ED and CBI, Somaiya used the names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for collecting hundreds of crores.

Raut, speaking to the media, alleged that a total of 211 ‘matters’ related to Somaiya had come to him from people and he would expose them one by one. “Somaiya has collected Rs 7,500 crore in the last few years….he is an agent. The way he collected money using the names of ED and CBI, he used the names for some prominent ministers from Delhi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fandavis, the then CM, and has collected hundreds of crores,” alleged Raut. Raut further alleged that Somaiya and his agents included 433 ineligible people into a slum rehabilitation scheme in Perubag in Powai and collected Rs 25 lakh each from them. “This is a scam of Rs 200 to Rs 300 crores. This SRA project was signed and cleared by Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It was completely bogus. Somaiya told someone that time that the one who signs on the file will be given Rs 50 crore. He has collected Rs 300 crore in Fadnavis’s name,” alleged Raut.

He further claimed that all the documents of the scam will be given to the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing. “I have a lot of respect for Fadnavis and he may not know about this scam taking place behind his back,” Raut added.

He then met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit documents against Somaiya’s involvement in scams and seek a probe into it.