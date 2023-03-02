Sanjay Raut comment objectionable, made in individual capacity, say MVA allies

Opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s statement where he allegedly termed the legislature as a group of thieves, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and NCP on Wednesday said the remark was made in his individual capacity and was objectionable.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and NCP MLA, Ajit Pawar, said, “It was not right to call elected representatives thieves, as they are elected by at least five lakh voters. However, the legislature should not act on the basis of media reports but instead scrutinise the matter in totality.”

Meanwhile, following the submission of a notice of breach of privilege motion against Raut, Speaker of the Assembly and the deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council have sought names from parties for inclusion in the breach of privilege committee.

“While we have given three names, Congress has given two. We don’t know whether the Speaker will give his decision two days after or on March 8… The committee will have to sit, discuss and also listen to the person against whom proceedings will be conducted,” said Pawar.

Asked if criticising Raut means trouble for the MVA, Pawar said that the MP made the statement in his individual capacity. “It has nothing to do with souring relations within the MVA,” he said.

Congress state president and MLA Nana Patole said, “What Sanjay Raut said about the legislature is objectionable and cannot be supported. No one has the right to insult the legislature, it is also an insult to the people of the state.” He added that no one was opposed to the breach of privilege notice against Raut.

Patole, however, said the Speaker should have taken an urgent decision on the matter and later, discussion should have been held on other issues such as inflation, rise in gas cylinder prices and disconnection of electricity in agricultural pumps. “The ruling party did not allow the functioning of the legislature, this was done to divert the attention of the common man,” he added.