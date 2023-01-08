Sanjay Raut caught abusing on camera

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut was caught abusing on camera Sunday. Notably, this development comes in the midst of a war of words between Raut and BJP leader Narayan Rane.

On Saturday, Rane said that he will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and expose Raut’s ‘secret conversations’ with him.

Raut, however, dismissed the claim saying when he spoke to Thackeray about it, “He (Thackeray) was laughing out loud.”

While speaking to the media in Mumbai, Raut said: “Those in the present government who speak on every issue are not speaking anything about the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”