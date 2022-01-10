Sanjay Raut: BJP wants to ride on TMC’s shoulders to retain power in Goa

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to ride on the shoulders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to come to power in Goa. Raut, in his weekly column in Saamana, said that Banerjee was “dreaming of power” in Goa by inducting unstable people into the party, adding it did not suit her image.

“Now sitting on the shoulders of the TMC, the BJP wants to win Goa again. Parties like the TMC and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) come to Goa and spend huge sums of money. Goa’s culture and environment has already deteriorated. It’s started raining money and everything has gone wrong,” said Raut.

The Parliamentarian further said the BJP would be the biggest beneficiary of the TMC coming to Goa. “That is why crores of rupees are being spent in Goa to create an air of the TMC. I also met many people who said that this money is coming from someone else rather than the TMC,” added Raut.

On Saturday, Raut said that the party would contest the assembly elections in Goa and Uttar Pradesh and that the Sena was hoping to stitch an alliance on the lines of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Goa.

Raut’s attack on TMC and Banerjee assumes significance as the Sena, an alliance partner of the Congress in the MVA government, has been batting for an Opposition front with the inclusion of the Congress. Last month, Raut also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to discuss issues of national and state-level importance.

Raut further said that PM Narendra Modi or the BJP may want to wipe out Congress from Goa but Banerjee also supports the same stance. “Who will benefit from this in the end?” asked the Sena MP.

“The elections in Goa are not easy for the BJP, but parties like Trinamool Congress and the AAP have helped the BJP by planting thorns in the path of the Congress,” he added.