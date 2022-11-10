Devendra Fadnavis has taken good decisions, will soon meet him, PM Modi and Amit Shah: Sanjay Raut

A day after being released from jail, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thursday he welcomed the good decisions taken by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Raut also said he will soon meet Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to convey what he has faced in the past 100 days.

Raut was in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 with his alleged aide, Pravin Raut.

Stating he doesn’t have any grudge against anyone, Raut said outside his bungalow in Bhandup, “I will not criticise or speak against anyone be it central agencies or the government. I have suffered. We won’t oppose anyone just for the sake of opposing. If they have done good work we will also appreciate and welcome them. The current dispensation has also done some good work.”

“Those decisions that are good for the country or the state should be welcomed. I welcome the decisions taken by DCM Devendra Fadnavis. I will meet Fadnavis very soon,” Raut said and added he welcomes Fadnavis’ stand that bitterness between the politicians should end.

When asked whether he will also meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said most of the good decisions were taken and announced by Fadnavis and he will meet him as he has some work with him.

Raut further said that soon he will also meet Union Minister Shah and PM Modi. “I will tell them what happened with me. I am meeting someone doesn’t mean I have taken a soft stance”.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said his arrest was illegal and the court has also said the same. “If those who conspired against me are happy then let them be happy. I have suffered… such dirty politics did not take even during the British era,” Raut added.

On Thursday afternoon, Raut will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak bungalow and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. “I will meet Pawar saheb today. He is also not well and was worried for me too. Many called me and I will meet all of them,” he said.