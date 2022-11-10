scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Devendra Fadnavis has taken good decisions, will soon meet him, PM Modi and Amit Shah: Sanjay Raut

On Thursday afternoon, Sanjay Raut will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak bungalow and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addressing the media on Thursday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

A day after being released from jail, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thursday he welcomed the good decisions taken by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Raut also said he will soon meet Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to convey what he has faced in the past 100 days.

Raut was in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 with his alleged aide, Pravin Raut.

Stating he doesn’t have any grudge against anyone, Raut said outside his bungalow in Bhandup, “I will not criticise or speak against anyone be it central agencies or the government. I have suffered. We won’t oppose anyone just for the sake of opposing. If they have done good work we will also appreciate and welcome them. The current dispensation has also done some good work.”

“Those decisions that are good for the country or the state should be welcomed. I welcome the decisions taken by DCM Devendra Fadnavis. I will meet Fadnavis very soon,” Raut said and added he welcomes Fadnavis’ stand that bitterness between the politicians should end.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

When asked whether he will also meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said most of the good decisions were taken and announced by Fadnavis and he will meet him as he has some work with him.

Raut further said that soon he will also meet Union Minister Shah and PM Modi. “I will tell them what happened with me. I am meeting someone doesn’t mean I have taken a soft stance”.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said his arrest was illegal and the court has also said the same. “If those who conspired against me are happy then let them be happy. I have suffered… such dirty politics did not take even during the British era,” Raut added.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, Raut will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak bungalow and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. “I will meet Pawar saheb today. He is also not well and was worried for me too. Many called me and I will meet all of them,” he said.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:58:30 am
Next Story

Late RSS worker responsible for attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram in Thiruvananthapuram, say police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement