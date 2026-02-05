Raut attacks BJP over Mumbai mayoral race, says win would be a ‘black day’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the BJP over the upcoming Mumbai mayoral election, saying that a BJP mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would mark a ‘black day’ for the city.
The BMC will elect its mayor and deputy mayor on February 11. The BJP, which has the highest number of corporators in the House, is expected to stake claim to the mayor’s post as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “If a BJP mayor sits in Mumbai, it will be a black day for the city, for the 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and for every Marathi person.”
Alleging that the BJP has undermined Mumbai’s identity, he said, “The BJP has consistently worked to weaken Mumbai’s existence and its Marathi character. Their stand on Mumbai has always raised doubts.”
Raut further claimed, “In future, Mumbai may be handed over to industrialists. This is not just about a post, it is about the identity of Maharashtra’s capital.”
He also criticised the alliance between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, saying, “Because of those who joined hands with the BJP, Mumbai and the Marathi manoos have suffered.”
The BJP dismissed the remarks. Party corporator Navnath Ban said, “The day a Mahayuti mayor takes charge will be a golden day for Mumbai. We will end 25 years of misrule and focus on development.”
