Raut attacks BJP over Mumbai mayoral race, says win would be a ‘black day’

SS-UBT MP Sanjay Raut claimed a BJP mayor would be a "black day" for Mumbai, alleging the BJP undermines the city's Marathi identity. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the BJP over the upcoming Mumbai mayoral election, saying that a BJP mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would mark a ‘black day’ for the city.

The BMC will elect its mayor and deputy mayor on February 11. The BJP, which has the highest number of corporators in the House, is expected to stake claim to the mayor’s post as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “If a BJP mayor sits in Mumbai, it will be a black day for the city, for the 106 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and for every Marathi person.”