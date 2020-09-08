scorecardresearch
Sanjay Raut appointed Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson

Raut, who is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', has been engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

By: PTI | Mumbai | September 8, 2020 12:57:49 pm
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut appointed Sena's chief spokesperson, Mumbai news, indian expressThe Shiv Sena in a statement on Tuesday said Raut has been appointed as the party's chief spokesperson. (File)

The Shiv Sena in a statement on Tuesday said Raut has been appointed as the party’s chief spokesperson.

Besides, Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant and Dhairyasheel Mane, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, Anil Parab, Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe have been nominated as the party’s spokespersons, it said.

