Sanjay Raut admitted to hospital, will undergo angioplasty today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday evening for an angioplasty.

He will undergo the angioplasty on Thursday afternoon, said his brother Sunil, a Sena legislator from Bhandup.

Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in November last year after complaining of chest pain. He subsequently underwent an angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart.

Since the announcement of the Assembly results on October 24, Raut has been the most vocal Shiv Sena leader in criticising the BJP.

Raut had also acted as a communicator between Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and is seen to be instrumental in ensuring the aliiance between the two parties.

