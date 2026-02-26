Sanjay Raut acquitted in defamation case filed by Kirit Somaiya’s wife
Medha Somaiya, a professor of organic chemistry at a Mumbai college, had filed the defamation complaint in 2022, alleging that Raut made statements accusing her husband of involvement in the alleged scam, which were subsequently published in various news outlets
The court observed that the video in which Medha claimed to have seen Raut making the statements against her was not fully produced before the court in either of the clips relied upon as evidence (File Photo)
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, in connection with Raut’s allegations of a “toilet scam” in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, holding that the complainant had failed to prove that Raut published information with the intent to harm her reputation.
Medha Somaiya, a professor of organic chemistry at a Mumbai college, had filed the defamation complaint in 2022, alleging that Raut made statements accusing her husband of involvement in the alleged scam, which were subsequently published in various news outlets, including Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.
The court observed that the video in which Medha claimed to have seen Raut making the statements against her was not fully produced before the court in either of the clips relied upon as evidence. It also noted that the person who recorded the video and conducted Raut’s interview was not examined. “In absence of said evidence, it cannot be held that the accused with malice published defamatory statements against the complainant,” special judge Mahesh K Jadhav said.
Raut’s counsel Manoj Pingale argued that there was a possibility the videos had been edited. The court noted that while Medha stated she first saw the video on April 15, 2022, at her residence and again the following day, the evidence showed that the video was first telecast only on April 16, 2022. “This discrepancy cannot rule out the defence of the accused about the editing of said video,” the court said.
On September 26, 2024, a magistrate court had convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days’ imprisonment, observing that his statements had “shattered the image” of Medha and caused her mental agony. The magistrate court had held that even if Raut did not intend to defame her, he knew the statements would harm her reputation if published. The sentence was suspended for a month, during which Raut filed an appeal before the special court designated to try cases involving MPs and MLAs.
Allowing the appeal, the special court held that Raut could not be held liable for the news published in Saamana as he is not its editor, and there was no evidence to show that the article was published at his instance or that he was its author. The court noted that the editor of the newspaper had testified that the article was based on a letter written by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and a report submitted by the municipal commissioner. Raut, the court added, could similarly not be held responsible for articles published in other newspapers.
The special court further observed that the magistrate court had failed to consider that during cross-examination, Medha was questioned about a letter written to the municipal commissioner and that she had avoided answering. “…complainant has knowledge about the proceedings initiated against her by the concerned authority, but she avoided giving an answer to that effect. But the learned Lower Court, ignoring this evidence, held that no such suggestion was put to the complainant during the cross-examination,” the court said.
Story continues below this ad
Advocates Vivekanand Gupta and Laxman Kanal, appearing for Medha, said they would challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor.
Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More